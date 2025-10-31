U.S. President Donald Trump said he didn’t discuss approving sales of Nvidia’s Blackwell chips to China with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, dampening speculation that Washington will allow exports of the powerful artificial intelligence accelerators to the world’s largest semiconductor market.

Trump said he and Xi talked about Nvidia’s access to China in general and that the chipmaker would continue conversations with Beijing, which has discouraged domestic firms from using less-advanced Nvidia processors that Washington already approved for sale.

“We did discuss chips,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “They’re going to be talking to Nvidia and others about taking chips.”