China's overreliance on investment and exports to power its $19 trillion economy appears to have reached a limit.

Chinese leaders are signaling a sharper shift toward supporting consumption over the next five years as limited investment room and slowing exports have exposed vulnerabilities, though measures may take time to yield results.

While the goal to expand domestic demand has been a long-standing one and will not trump high-tech manufacturing as a priority, analysts say the proposals in the 2026-2030 plan are more explicit.