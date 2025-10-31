A Russian hacker group in a statement released on the dark web has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack that caused a system glitch at Japanese office and household goods seller Askul, sources said Friday.

Askul said it is "aware of this statement" and is "currently working to verify the facts."

The statement by the group, which calls itself "RansomHouse," was found by those including information security service provider S&J on Thursday night.

The group claimed that it stole some 1.1 terabytes of data from Askul, and customer information and purchase histories are now downloadable.

"The group disclosed only information that can seriously damage the company, so it seems that the cyberattack was well planned," S&J President Nobuo Miwa said.

Askul's system failure occurred on Oct. 19, and the company temporarily halted shipments and order receipts. The system glitch affected companies that use Askul-affiliated logistics firms, including the Muji-brand household goods seller Ryohin Keikaku and sundry goods retailer Loft.

Askul has identified the cyberattack as a ransomware attack and reported it to police.