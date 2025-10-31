The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has set up a support organization, in cooperation with local governments, to accelerate robot adoption by small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas.

Aimed at boosting productivity despite labor shortages, the group will train advisers to help companies introduce and use robotics effectively and will share leading case studies from across the country.

Population decline in nonurban areas is accelerating, and labor shortages are becoming more severe, particularly in manufacturing. As a result, many SMEs are struggling to secure new employees. The ministry argues that wider use of robots can help by automating task performance, boosting productivity and reducing the burdens of physically demanding work.