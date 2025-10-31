Nissan shares fell the most in two months after the embattled carmaker forecast a ¥275 billion ($1.8 billion) operating loss this year as it pushes ahead with a cost-cutting spree to rescue its deteriorating financial position.

The outlook is the Japanese manufacturer’s first for the fiscal year ending in March 2026, after it previously withheld profit guidance. It estimates a ¥30 billion loss for the April-September period, a better outcome than its previous forecast that it would lose ¥180 billion.

"Nissan continues to face challenges exacerbated by external headwinds,” Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin told reporters on Thursday.