Nvidia achieved a historic $5 trillion market capitalization on Wednesday as CEO Jensen Huang’s spree of deals catapults the artificial intelligence frenzy to new heights.

The shares closed 3.1% higher at $207.16, propelling Nvidia just over the milestone. It’s only been four months since the company cracked the $4 trillion barrier, and the rally has accelerated as Huang forges new agreements to supply companies from Nokia Oyj to Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group with chips.

Nvidia has become the most-important stock in a bull market that’s been driven by optimism for AI to revolutionize the global economy. With a 54% gain this year through Wednesday’s close, the stock is single handedly responsible for nearly a fifth of the S&P 500 Index’s 17% advance in 2025. The next two biggest companies are Microsoft and Apple, with valuations of about $4 trillion each.