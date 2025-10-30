Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting in Tokyo that banning Russian liquefied natural gas imports would be difficult, according to Japanese government sources.

The issue of Russian LNG came up during the leaders' bilateral meeting on Tuesday, and Takaichi sought Trump's understanding over Japan's energy needs, they said.

Russian supplies account for nearly 9% of Japan's total LNG imports, and Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold stakes in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia's Far East.