Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned investors against assuming the U.S. central bank would follow its second straight interest-rate cut with another in December.
"A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it,” Powell said in the opening comments of his post-meeting news conference.
The remarks seemed aimed at reining in expectations in financial markets, where the probability of another quarter-point cut in December was firmly above 90% before he spoke.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.