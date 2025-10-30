Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell cautioned investors against assuming the U.S. central bank would follow its second straight interest-rate cut with another in December.

"A further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion, far from it,” Powell said in the opening comments of his post-meeting news conference.

The remarks seemed aimed at reining in expectations in financial markets, where the probability of another quarter-point cut in December was firmly above 90% before he spoke.