The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged Thursday, maintaining its wait-and-see approach as a new administration settles in and as U.S. tariffs bite.
The decision to keep the policy rate at 0.5% was widely expected by economists, analysts and investors.
A Bloomberg survey of 50 analysts polled Oct. 16 to Oct. 22 showed just five forecast a rate increase at the two-day meeting that concluded Thursday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.