Toyota Motor has no plans to sweeten a deal involving a proposed ¥4.7 trillion ($31 billion) buyout of Toyota Industries, CEO Koji Sato said, rebuffing widespread criticism of a planned privatization bid.
Sato said that while opinions differ on the valuation of Toyota Industries, there are no plans to change a discounted price offered by the Toyota group, led by Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda. The group, including Toyota Motor, already owns about 38% of the company, which makes textile looms and forklifts.
"We hope to proceed in a transparent way so that all stakeholders are in agreement,” Sato told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.
