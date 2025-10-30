Toyota Motor has no plans to sweeten a deal involving a proposed ¥4.7 trillion ($31 billion) buyout of Toyota Industries, CEO Koji Sato said, rebuffing widespread criticism of a planned privatization bid.

Sato said that while opinions differ on the valuation of Toyota Industries, there are no plans to change a discounted price offered by the Toyota group, led by Toyota’s chairman, Akio Toyoda. The group, including Toyota Motor, already owns about 38% of the company, which makes textile looms and forklifts.

"We hope to proceed in a transparent way so that all stakeholders are in agreement,” Sato told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.