Central Japan Railway, or JR Central, said Wednesday that the total construction costs for its planned superfast magnetically levitated shinkansen train line is expected to swell further to ¥11 trillion, almost double the initially projected level of ¥5.52 trillion.

It is the second time that the project cost estimate has been revised up for the Chuo Shinkansen line linking Tokyo's Shinagawa Station and Nagoya Station in the city of Nagoya. The cost estimate was revised to ¥7.04 trillion in 2021.

The second revision reflects the impact of soaring prices in recent years and an increase in costs at areas where construction is difficult, JR Central said. Of the additional costs of about ¥4 trillion, ¥2.3 trillion will cover material and labor costs, and ¥1.2 trillion is set for allocation for difficult construction, including a mountain tunnel.