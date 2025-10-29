Tareq Amin, the head of Saudi Arabia’s artificial intelligence startup Humain, said he is confident the U.S. will clear the sale of advanced chips to the kingdom after his firm provided detailed guarantees to American officials.

One of those guarantees, according to Amin: The company will not purchase equipment from China’s Huawei Technologies.

"In our case, I will never do that,” Humain’s chief executive officer said in an interview at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s annual investment showpiece. The U.S. government has for years imposed a series of restrictions on China’s tech industry, including blacklisting companies such as Huawei and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. that are perceived as national champions.