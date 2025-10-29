Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang came to Washington on Tuesday with a message for the Trump administration: The U.S. can win the artificial intelligence battle if the world, including China’s massive developer base, runs on Nvidia systems.

In his address at the first Nvidia developers’ conference held in Washington, Huang walked a fine line between praising President Donald Trump, whose “America First” agenda Huang credited with spurring greater investment in U.S. manufacturing and AI leadership, and risking further antagonism of China.

Huang said the AI chip leader will build seven new supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy and had $500 billion in bookings for advanced chips, but also lamented that the Chinese government has shut it out of its market. Nvidia is at the core of the global AI rollout, and it is striking deals around the world while also navigating a U.S.-China trade war that could determine which country’s technology is most used around the world.