Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index achieved a new record and broke 51,000 on Wednesday, only two days after it passed 50,000 for the first time.

The benchmark rose at the open and crossed the 51,000 at around 10 a.m. As of 11:06 a.m., it was trading at 51,301.55.

The stock rally in Tokyo tracked days of record-setting performance in Wall Street, with the three major indexes in the United States rising to all-time highs over the past few days.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 is up almost 32% over the past year.

The yen is trading at close to ¥152 to the dollar.