No projects were finalized under Japan’s $550 billion investment pledge while U.S. President Donald Trump was in the country for a three-day visit heavy on sentiment but light on substance.

Instead, two documents were issued that named companies, concepts and targets while coming up short in terms of actual money being committed and actual projects being initiated.

Trump was in Japan from Monday through Wednesday on a trip in which the U.S. president effusively praised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and declared a new "golden age" for U.S.-Japan relations.