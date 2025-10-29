Major Japanese telecommunications firm KDDI signed an agreement Tuesday with Google Cloud Japan in a bid to develop a “responsible” AI search service that only shows content that creators have given consent to.

The agreement would allow KDDI to harness Google’s AI assistant Gemini and AI-optimized research tool NotebookLM.

“We will promote ‘responsible AI’ that uses AI ethically, legally, and appropriately, and provide an environment where content providers and customers can use AI safely and securely,” the company said in a statement.