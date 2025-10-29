The Japan Mobility Show kicks off on Thursday with major automakers as well as nontraditional players displaying their latest models of electric vehicles expected to debut in Japan, where battery EVs are still a niche.

But one carmaker is generating a lot of attention: China’s BYD, the world’s largest EV manufacturer, with its electric minivehicle model for the Japanese market.

During a press preview of the biennial Japan Mobility Show on Wednesday, BYD executives stressed that the company is “fully committed” to the Japanese market and introduced new models — including the Racco minivehicle set to launch next summer — to win the hearts of Japanese consumers.