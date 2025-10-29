Brewer Asahi Group Holdings is still struggling to restore its operations one month after a cyberattack crippled its systems, with the disruption rippling across Japan’s beverage industry and squeezing supply.

The ransomware attack , which hit the company on Sept. 29, initially forced Asahi to suspend all orders and shipping. While production later resumed through manual processing, output remains well below pre-incident levels.

With no timeline for a full recovery, the company faces an inevitable dent to its profit — and competitors are also feeling the strain as they scramble to meet surging demand for substitutes.