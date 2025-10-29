Brewer Asahi Group Holdings is still struggling to restore its operations one month after a cyberattack crippled its systems, with the disruption rippling across Japan’s beverage industry and squeezing supply.
The ransomware attack, which hit the company on Sept. 29, initially forced Asahi to suspend all orders and shipping. While production later resumed through manual processing, output remains well below pre-incident levels.
With no timeline for a full recovery, the company faces an inevitable dent to its profit — and competitors are also feeling the strain as they scramble to meet surging demand for substitutes.
