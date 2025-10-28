Long associated with American ruggedness, burly pickup trucks such as Ford's top-selling F-150 have now become a symbol of international trade talks, showing how far countries such as Japan will go to win over U.S. President Donald Trump.

When Trump met Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo on Tuesday, an F-150 was parked prominently outside the Akasaka Palace venue.

Big U.S. pickup trucks are a rare sight in the Japanese capital, where the streets are narrow and turns can be painfully tight.