U.S. President Donald Trump came to Southeast Asia wielding trade deals his office hailed as "historic.” The finer details, though, suggest a set of agreements that are uneven and with plenty of unknowns.

In a whirl of activity after landing in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Trump unveiled trade agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia, as well as the frameworks for deals with Thailand and Vietnam.

The pacts give Trump some clear wins, such as the removal of many tariff and nontariff barriers on U.S. exports into those countries and pledges to spend billions of dollars on American goods.