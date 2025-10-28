The Bank of Japan is expected to keep rates unchanged when its policy board meets this week given political uncertainty related to the start of a new administration and economic uncertainty related to U.S. tariffs.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's focus on easy money might also be a factor.
BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda has stressed that the central bank will carefully assess the effects of the U.S. tariff policy on corporate earnings, wages and prices.
