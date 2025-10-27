U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in his first in-person meeting with new Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama on Monday night, praised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s economic policy as Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average topped the 50,000 mark the same day.

“Secretary Bessent mentioned that he runs a fund that invests in Japanese stocks and assets. He said that when Abenomics began, Japanese stocks were around 8,000, and since then, they’ve risen significantly — leading his fund to great success,” Katayama told reporters after the hour-long meeting.

“He also noted that when he arrived at this building today, the Nikkei had surpassed ¥50,000, and commented that this new economic approach — whether one calls it ‘Takaichinomics’ or ‘Sanaenomics’ — which inherits the Abenomics spirit through responsible proactive fiscal policy, seems to be working very well and sending a positive signal.”