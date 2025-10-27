Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index broke 50,000 for the first time ever on Monday, after a mix of recording-setting days and choppy trading over the past few weeks.

The rally came as the United States and China reached a temporary framework trade agreement Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Seoul later this week.

Forecasts indicate that the U.S Federal Reserve will cut rates again during a two-day policy meeting that starts Tuesday, and the hope for cheaper money is also boosting sentiment.

Japan's benchmark stock index is now up almost 30% over the past year.