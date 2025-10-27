Top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China said they came to terms on a range of contentious points, setting the table for leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to finalize a deal and ease trade tensions that have rattled global markets.

After two days of talks in Malaysia wrapped up Sunday, a Chinese official said the two sides reached a preliminary consensus on topics including export controls, fentanyl and shipping levies.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking later in an interview with CBS News, said Trump’s threat of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods "is effectively off the table” and he expected the Asian nation to make "substantial” soybean purchases as well as offer a deferral on sweeping rare earth controls. The U.S. wouldn’t change its export controls directed at China, he added.