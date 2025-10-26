This series explores topics surrounding women who began their careers in Japan around the time of the implementation of equal opportunities employment legislation in the mid-1980s. With many now reaching the age of retirement, it is hoped that their stories can provide insight and lessons for women in Japan’s professional world today.

What happens to your relationship with your birth country when you spend years of your adult life elsewhere, either by choice or by necessity?

One possibility is overcompensation: Your adoration and longing for your home country is so overwhelming that everything you do — in your personal life and career choice — you cannot help but be colored by its idealization.