The duo in charge of the trade agreement between Japan and the United States rekindled their bromance in Tokyo on Sunday, a day before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to step foot in Japan for the first time since returning to the Oval Office nine months ago.

Accompanied by trade minister Ryosei Akazawa, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick showed up in front of Tokyo’s landmark Sensoji Temple shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. The two then toured the temple in the rain before heading to Tokyo Skytree for a working lunch.

The details of their discussions on Sunday were not made public. When asked by The Japan Times and other reporters, Akazawa and Lutnick did not answer whether Trump has decided how to use the $550 billion investment Japan pledged during the tariff negotiations.