U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s increasing tariffs on Canada by 10% in response to an anti-tariff advertisement by the province of Ontario that is roiling one of the world’s biggest bilateral trade relationships.

Trump’s Truth Social post follows days of public clashes over the ad, which invoked former President Ronald Reagan’s stance as a free trader and triggered the current U.S. president’s ire, prompting him to suspend trade negotiations with Canada.

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” Trump said Saturday.