The Canadian province of Ontario said on Friday it would pull an anti-tariff ad featuring former U.S. president Ronald Reagan that prompted current leader Donald Trump to scrap trade talks.

Trump announced on his Truth Social network on Thursday that he had "terminated" all negotiations with Canada over what he called the "fake" ad campaign that he said misrepresented fellow Republican Reagan.

Less than 24 hours later, Ontario premier Doug Ford said he was suspending the ads after talking to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about the spiraling row with Washington.