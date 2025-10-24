New industry minister Ryosei Akazawa disclosed plans Thursday to tighten regulations on large-scale solar power plants to prevent environmental damage.

In an interview with media organizations held after he assumed his current post on Tuesday, Akazawa pointed out that improperly installed mega solar power plants pose challenges for local communities. "We'll consider measures to strengthen discipline," he said.

During the campaign period for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on Oct. 4, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office this week, called for an overhaul of the subsidy system and regulations for solar panels.

The implementation of legal regulations is also included in the coalition agreement between the LDP and its new partner, Japan Innovation Party, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai.

In addition to tightening regulations, Akazawa said, "We will support the development and introduction of next-generation solar power generation technologies," such as perovskite solar cells, which are thin and flexible.

He also emphasized that it is "extremely important" to restart Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, in order to address the vulnerability of electricity supplies in the country's eastern region and help curb electricity rates.

He acknowledged the need to restart the plant while ensuring safety and securing the understanding of local governments.

Akazawa, who will continue to be in charge of handling U.S. tariff issues in the Takaichi administration, explained that U.S. President Donald Trump is attempting to reshape the world order with a focus on a free-market economy.

"It's somewhat unrealistic to restore order even if we demanded it," he claimed. "Although labor costs are somewhat high, we have to consider producing (items) in the countries of our allies and like-minded nations."