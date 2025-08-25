Overseas automakers have launched a wave of new electric vehicles in Japan, a market where EVs have struggled to gain wider adoption.

Independent efforts to expand charging infrastructure networks are also gathering momentum.

During Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's tenure in 2020 and 2021, Japan unveiled its Green Growth Strategy, committing to achieve carbon neutrality, or net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, by 2050. The plan also set a target for all new passenger vehicles sold domestically to be electrified, including EVs and hybrid models, by 2035.