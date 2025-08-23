Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to remove many tariffs on imports from the U.S. comes after a series of warnings from businesses and analysts that the levies were inflicting economic damage on Canada.

On Friday, Carney announced the end of 25% retaliatory tariffs imposed by his predecessor, Justin Trudeau, on a wide range of food and other consumer goods. Those items will be tariff-free as of Sept. 1, as long as they comply with the conditions of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the continental trade deal that came into effect in 2020.

On top of being an irritant to the U.S. in trade negotiations, the counter-tariffs were hurting Canadian companies and increasing the likelihood of firms raising prices. That was teeing up a political liability for Carney by exacerbating cost-of-living challenges.