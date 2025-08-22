Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrived in Taipei on Friday to visit chip foundry partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., as the world's most valuable company navigates rising friction between Washington and Beijing over access to its industry-leading artificial intelligence chips.

"My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC," he told reporters, adding that he would only stay a few hours and leave after dinner with TSMC leaders, according to a live feed broadcast by local media at Taipei's Songshan airport, where he landed in a private jet.

He also said that TSMC had asked him to deliver a speech. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.