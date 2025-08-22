Eric Trump plans to visit Tokyo next month as part of his family’s expanding push into the cryptocurrency industry, according to people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. President’s son plans to attend a shareholder meeting of Japanese bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet on Sept. 1, one of the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public.

Metaplanet, a hotel operator that pivoted to bitcoin accumulation early last year and has since amassed over $2.1 billion worth of the token, appointed Eric Trump as a strategic adviser in March. The company is modeled on Michael Saylor’s Strategy.