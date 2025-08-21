Prices of coconut oil are surging in Asia, where top consumer India leads the charge with a tripling in two years, as supply shortages and booming demand for the nutrient-rich water enclosed within the fruit turn the kitchen staple into a premium product.

The edible oil is slipping out of the reach of price-conscious consumers, and those accustomed to its distinctive flavor, deeply embedded in regional cuisine, must search harder to find alternatives.

"I will switch to the more affordable refined sunflower oil for everyday cooking and save coconut oil for dishes where its flavor is absolutely irreplaceable," said Leelamma Cherian, who lives in India's southern state of Kerala.