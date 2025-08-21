KKR has emerged as the lead bidder to buy Nissan’s global headquarters, according to people familiar with the matter, as the embattled carmaker sells off assets to shore up its finances.

KJR Management, a Japanese real estate unit of KKR, offered around ¥90 billion ($610 million) for the 22-story office building, the highest bid among several submitted by investment firms, the people said, requesting not to be named because the information is private.

KKR and KJRM are considering ways to raise money to finance the potential transaction, and the deal includes leasing the office back to Nissan for 10 years, the people said. Discussions are ongoing and the parties involved may decide against proceeding with a deal, they added.