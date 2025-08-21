Amid the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce, there is increasing global momentum to review systems that allow tax exemptions for low-value imports.

In response to an influx of inexpensive goods from China and other exporting countries, many nations and regions have strengthened, or are in the process of strengthening, measures to ensure fair competition for domestic businesses. Japan is no exception, with changes to its import taxation policies under consideration.

The countries are reviewing the de minimis rule, which comes from a Latin term meaning "trifle." This system exempts imported products valued below a certain threshold from customs duties and other levies, aiming to reduce the administrative burden on importers and ease customs clearance workloads.