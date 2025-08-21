McDonald's Japan has cancelled a promotion based on the classic "One Piece" manga series, after a similar Pokemon-themed campaign sparked a frenzy and uproar over uneaten food being discarded.

The U.S. fast-food giant said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had called off the campaign, which was due to start next Friday.

It had promised to give away game cards for the hugely popular manga and anime series "One Piece" in its Happy Set meals, as Happy Meals are known in Japan.