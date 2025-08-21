In just six years, Burger King has grown fourfold in terms of number of locations in Japan.

This is a dramatic turnaround for a brand that has long been an also-ran and an afterthought in Japan’s highly competitive fast-food market, so much so that at one point it left the market altogether.

The chain currently has 300 outlets in Japan, up from 77 in 2019. The next target is 600 by 2028.