Toshiba, Fujitsu and other major Japanese manufacturers are relocating their headquarters functions from central Tokyo to elsewhere in the country in response to the spread of remote work.

These moves are also aimed at improving coordination among research and development, manufacturing and corporate planning officials.

Toshiba is moving its headquarters from a high-rise building in Shibaura, Tokyo, where it has been for about 40 years, to a building in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture.