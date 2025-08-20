U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made it clear that the $550 billion promised by Japan in the course of tariff negotiations will be real funding from Japan deployed and directed by U.S. President Donald Trump to serve American interests.

“What's going to happen is the investments in America are for the benefit of the economic and national security of the United States of America, driven by Donald Trump,” Lutnick told CNBC on Tuesday.

His comments closely track and further support earlier comments by Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Lutnick himself. Together, they have described a pledge that involves new capital from Japan being invested in the United States with America in control and taking 90% of the profits.