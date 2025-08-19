U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Monday that the U.K. had agreed to drop its mandate for iPhone-maker Apple to provide a "backdoor" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens.

Gabbard issued the statement on X, saying she had worked for months with the U.K., together with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, to arrive at a deal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Washington on Monday along with other European leaders to meet Trump and discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.