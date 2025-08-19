Calls for higher rates, a stronger yen and a decisive end to Abenomics are building in Japan as inflation remains high and as wages fail to keep up with price increases, leaving many people in the country struggling to make ends meet.

The Bank of Japan could find itself scrambling to catch up if it waits too long and if the situation gets out of control, some business leaders have been arguing.

“I understand that the BOJ is in a very difficult position, but the bank should know that it will fall too much behind the curve if it doesn’t make a move,” Takeshi Niinami, chair of Keizai Doyukai (the Japan Association of Corporate Executives), said late last month.