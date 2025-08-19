Air Canada's CEO on Monday defended the airline's offer of a 38% boost in compensation to striking flight attendants but said there was a big gap compared with the union's demand and did not offer a path to return to negotiations.

Hours later, Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu raised pressure on Air Canada, saying she was launching a probe into airline pay and that a negotiated agreement between workers and the company would produce "the best deal."

Air Canada and the union representing 10,000 striking flight attendants will hold discussions on Monday night with a mediator, the union said in a statement.