Brazil is forcefully rejecting Washington’s allegations of unfair trade practices, describing an investigation launched by the U.S. Trade Representative into the matter as an illegitimate use of unilateral U.S. trade law.

In a 91-page response to what is known as the Section 301 probe, Brazil said its digital, intellectual property, ethanol and environmental policies are consistent with international trade rules. Brazil’s comments were submitted to the USTR earlier on Monday and published on its website a few hours later.

Launched in July, the investigation is seen as an attempt to justify the 50% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on all Brazilian exports to the U.S., excluding some 700 items ranging from aviation parts to select agricultural exports.