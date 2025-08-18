Japanese camera manufacturers are introducing unique digital cameras with the aim of attracting young people who love taking eye-catching photographs for social media.

Last year, global digital camera shipments marked the first growth in seven years, jumping 10% from the previous year to 8.49 million units, according to the Camera & Imaging Products Association.

Shipments of models with interchangeable lenses, including mirrorless cameras, advanced 10.2%, and those of fixed-lens cameras expanded 9.2%.

The Japanese market attained double-digit growth in 2024 after years of remarkable growth in the Chinese market.

Among the new products launched by Japanese manufacturers, digital compact cameras with fixed lenses are drawing attention.

The X Half camera, released by Fujifilm in June, allows users to take film camera-style photos in vertical format like those taken with smartphones.

"We put emphasis on the joy of taking photos," said a developer involved in making the camera, which is easy to carry thanks to its small size and light weight.

Canon in April introduced the PowerShot V1, which allows users to take high-quality videos in addition to photos.

"There are many potential users of dedicated cameras who want to take better pictures, as smartphones have increased opportunities to take photos," said Go Tokura, executive vice president of Canon.

This autumn, Ricoh Imaging plans to release the latest model of its popular GR series of high-end compact cameras.