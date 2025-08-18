U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared at a Jaguar Land Rover factory in May that his world-leading trade deal with U.S. President Donald Trump included a cut in U.S. tariffs on British steel to zero.

More than three months later, steel lobbyist Peter Brennan is still waiting for that relief to become reality.

Brennan, director of trade and economic policy at industry body U.K. Steel, said most members had seen U.S. orders fall because of the uncertainty over America’s 25% import tax. One producer that makes particularly price-competitive products said they’d be out of business by year-end if tariffs aren’t reduced to zero, he added.