Tokyo stocks continued to rally on Monday, hitting a third all-time high in five trading days, as economies globally perform better than expected and as investors anticipate a rate cut in the United States.

Hope for peace in Ukraine also helped lift the mood in the market.

Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose as trading started on Monday morning and spent most of the day in positive territory. The benchmark hit an all-time high of 43,835.12 during the day and ended up 0.77% at 43,714.31, a record close.