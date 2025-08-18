Air Canada's striking flight attendants on Sunday refused a government-backed labor board's order to return to work, forcing the airline to delay restarting its operations and leaving its passengers in limbo.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said the 10,000 Air Canada attendants it represents would remain on strike, calling the order unconstitutional and "designed to protect the airline's profit." Instead, it invited Air Canada — the country's largest airline — back to the table to "negotiate a fair deal."

In response, the airline said it would delay plans to restart operations from Sunday until Monday evening.