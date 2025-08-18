Qantas Airways was ordered to pay A$90 million ($59 million) for illegally sacking almost 2,000 ground workers during the pandemic, in a court judgment that included sharp criticism of the airline’s culture and raised questions about how much the company has changed.
In a ruling Monday, the Federal Court of Australia told Qantas to pay A$50 million of the penalty directly to the Transport Workers’ Union, which had sued the airline over the firings. A portion of the remainder, to be determined at a later hearing, might go to some of the 1,820 sacked workers. The fine comes on top of last year’s A$120 million compensation deal for the impacted former employees.
Qantas outsourced ground-handling operations at 10 Australian airports in late 2020, under then-Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce, as the pandemic brought aviation to a standstill. The Transport Workers’ Union argued staff were axed to avoid looming negotiations over pay and conditions and potential strikes.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.