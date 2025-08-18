About 60 companies, organizations and government agencies have been conducting tours of their offices for female junior and senior high school students in Tokyo this summer to promote the field of science and technology.
The initiative is intended to encourage female students to pick science and technology subjects in higher education as Japan lags behind other countries in terms of the proportion of women engaged such fields.
The host entities introduce cutting-edge technologies to visiting female students and arrange meetings for them to interact with female researchers.
